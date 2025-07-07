TTD counters remain cash-only despite digital push

Tirupati: Despite India's widespread embrace of digital payments, the Tirumala-Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), one of the nation's most revered religious institutions, continues to operate numerous sales counters on a cash-only basis, causing growing frustration among pilgrims. While Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has become ubiquitous nationwide, many TTD-run outlets are yet to adopt this convenient payment mode.

Counters directly managed by the TTD, including those selling essential devotional items such as publications, incense sticks, coconuts, and camphor, particularly around the main temple and other prominent spots, still lack UPI facilities. This often leads to inconvenience, as sales staff reportedly insists on exact change, putting devotees in an uncomfortable position.

A recurring grievance involves the purchase of coconuts and camphor at the Akhilandam, situated opposite the main temple. Pilgrims wishing to fulfil their vows are required to pay Rs 20 at a TTD outlet near the steps. However, many are turned away if they offer higher denomination notes, as staff strictly demands the exact amount in cash.

This absence of digital payment options at critical sales points stands in stark contrast to the progress TTD has made in other areas. Facilities such as accommodation bookings, darshan ticket counters, laddu sales points, and donation kiosks within the Annadanam complex already support UPI transactions.

Recent reports also indicate TTD has implemented UPI-enabled kiosks for laddu purchases, aiming at streamlining the process.

The growing frustration among devotees is palpable. "Even roadside vendors have adopted UPI. Why is the TTD lagging?" questioned a pilgrim, expressing the added burden of arranging smaller denominations simply to purchase a coconut.

As pilgrims, especially younger and urban visitors, increasingly prefer cashless transactions, the lack of UPI at these key sales points is seen as a significant oversight in TTD’s broader digital transformation efforts. Many are urging the administration to enable UPI payments across all its outlets without further delay. Given the TTD's vast scale and national stature, devotees believe that bridging this digital gap is not merely a matter of convenience, but a necessary step to keep pace with the rapidly evolving digital age.