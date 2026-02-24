TTD debunks snakebite rumour at Tirumala

Tirupati: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams dismissed reports circulating in sections of the media that a woman devotee had suffered a snakebite while waiting in a darshan queue at Tirumala, stating that no such incident occurred.

In a press release on Monday, the TTD explained that the confusion arose late Sunday night when a couple from Warangal district, Telangana, Sarath Babu and his wife Mounika arrived for darshan. After reaching the RB Centre parking area near the museum by taxi, Mounika reportedly moved into a dimly lit patch nearby to apply turmeric to her feet. She suddenly felt something brush against her foot, which startled her. When her husband checked the spot, he noticed a small snake in the area.

Temple security personnel responded immediately after being alerted and shifted her to Ashwini Hospital in Tirumala, where doctors found no signs of a snakebite. As an added precaution, she was later referred to Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences in Tirupati, where medical examinations again confirmed she was safe and had no health complications.

In a video statement, Sarath Babu said his wife had panicked in the darkness after feeling the sudden touch. He praised the swift response of TTD staff, noting that they ensured immediate medical care, facilitated darshan for the family on Monday morning, and even helped arrange their return journey.

Following an internal inquiry, the temple administration stated that the snake spotted at the location was non-venomous. TTD also urged devotees to stick to designated pathways and avoid venturing into restricted or forested zones around Tirumala for their safety.