TTD discusses ways to revamp Alipiri check point

Tirumala: TTD EO J Syamala Rao along with Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary held a review meeting on revamping of Alipiri check point and enhancing security, at the conference hall of TTD Administrative Building in Tirupati on Wednesday.

RAXA, the renowned company, which provides security solutions, belonging to GMR Group, has presented a power point presentation on their observations on how to revamp security measures and modernise Alipiri check point.

After that, the EO suggested the company to provide both long-term and short-term solutions to overcome the issue of time taking process of security check at Alipiri. However, the EO has directed TTD’s vigilance wi to implement a few measures soon to avoid delay in checking at Alipiri, which include setting up of physical barriers to prevent cross overs during checking; to replace existing luggage scanners with more advanced rugged scanners; to increase number of luggage scanners for speeding up luggage scanning process; to check the possibility of increasing luggage conveyor belt avoiding long hours of security check; and others.

The EO also asked the RAXA to come up with several security options keeping in view the need for the next two decades.