TTD EO inaugurates new lab at BIRRD Hospital

Tirupati: Expanding facilities in BIRRD hospital, TTD Executive Officer A V Dharma Reddy on Wednesday inaugurated a new laboratory with advanced equipment.

Speaking on the occasion, the EO said that the laboratory was set up with the modern gadgets at a cost of Rs 80 lakh for carrying out various tests in haematology, serology, coagulation and biochemistry to the patients in BIRRD and Sri Padmavathi Children's Hospital. "All the in-house patients will henceforth be tested in this laboratory only. In future, the hospital is gearing up to carry out pathological and microbiological tests also," he added. TTD decided to allow SVIMS, RUIA and other private hospitals to utilise the services available in the new laboratory in BIRRD so as to ensure more needy patients avail the advanced lab facility in the city.

Stating that the number of patients in BIRRD steadily increasing owing to its good patient care, he said daily the hospital was treating 400 OPs, 20 surgeries, 5 trauma, scoliosis, cerebral palsy, cleft palate, cochlear surgeries and other cases. Earlier, the EO inspected the laboratory, microbiology, biochemistry, clinical pathology, blood banks in BIRRD and verified their functioning. Later he also inspected Sri Padmavathi Children's Heart Centre and also visited the boy who recently had a successful Heart Transplantation.

JEO for Health and Education Sada Bhargavi, BIRRD Special Officer Dr Reddeppa Reddy, SPCHC Director Dr Srinath Reddy and Executive Engineer Krishna Reddy were present.