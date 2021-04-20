TTD EO K Jawahar Reddy to take charge of Covid command control

Amaravati: In view of a spike in Corona cases continuing unabated, the Government of Andhra Pradesh on Monday picked Tirumala-Tirupati Devasthanams Executive Officer K Jawahar Reddy, who has experience in controlling the situation last year, to take charge of the Covid command control.

The Chief Minister, who held a review meeting, issued orders appointing Jawahar Reddy as the chairperson with immediate effect. The State Government had revived the command control about three days back. Unlike in the past, the Government has deputed special chief secretary and principal secretary rank officials as special officers to the districts.

Jawahar Reddy, who was Principal Secretary of Health, has been brought back to handle the pandemic situation in view of his previous experience of taking effective measures to control the situation during the first wave of corona last year.

He was sent as Executive Officer of TTD only after the pandemic was successfully contained in the State.

The State Government has undertaken several measures, including strengthening of surveillance for prevention, containment and control of Covid-19.