TTD EO lauds BIRRD hospital

Tirupati : TTDEO J Syamala Rao stated that BIRRD Hospital has earned a niche in medical field world for its quality services including artificial limb transplants and kneecaps, surgeries etc.

Addressing the media after a review meeting on BIRRD hospital on Wednesday, he said the report card of the hospital in OP, in-patient treatment, artificial limbs for the challenged persons and bone marrow transplants have been spectacular.

He said TTD is addressing some administrative issues and set the anomalies emerging in both free and paid services to the patients. Earlier, the EO interacted with the patients, who expressed immense pleasure towards the services being provided to them in BIRRD hospital.



JEOs Goutami, Veerabrahmam, CE Satyanarayana, senior doctors and hospital staff were present.

