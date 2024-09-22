TTD EO Shyamala Rao meets Pawan Kalyan, briefs on Tirumala laddu issue

The TTD Executive Officer J Shyamala Rao has held discussions with State Deputy Chief Minister Shri Pawan Kalyan regarding significant concerns about the quality of ghee used in the preparation of Pavitra Prasad laddu.

During the meeting, EO Rao highlighted alarming findings pertaining to the ghee supplier and revealed that the tests found ghee was adulterated and contained animal remains, raising serious concerns about the integrity of the offerings made to devotees.

Reassuring the Deputy Chief Minister, EO informed that TTD is committed to stringent adherence to scientific rules in the preparation of Laddu Prasad and Srivari Prasad. He emphasized that current protocols are being strictly followed to ensure the quality and purity of prasadam offered to the devotees.

In response to these developments, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan made several suggestions aimed at addressing the concerns of the devotees. He reiterated the importance of upholding religious sentiments, stressing that there should be no compromises on matters affecting faith.







