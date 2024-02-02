TTD forest workers agitation concludes

Tirupati: The 1,163 day-long agitation by TTD forest workers came to an end with the temple management on Thursday agreeing to to increase the monthly salary by Rs 8,000.

TTD has already providing time scale to 165 workers of the total 365 working in its forest department.

With this, the remaining 200 forest workers launched various agitations including relay fast, dharna, rasta roko etc. Under the banner of CITU, they launched indefinite fast last week to press the TTD management for time scale to the remaining 200 workers also.

CITU senior leader Kandarapu Murali and other union leaders were observed the fast. Various political parties including Congress, TDP, Jana Sena, social organisations, trade unions and others extended support and criticised TTD management for its apathy in solving the long pending demand of TTD forest workers.

Finally, TTD management agreed to increase monthly wage by Rs 8,000 to the 200 forest workers.

City MLA and TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and Tirupati Deputy Mayor Bhumana Abhinay Reddy met the union leaders, who were on fast and informed TTD decision in favour of them.

On the request of Karunakar Reddy, workers ended fast and thanked Karunakar Reddy and Deputy Mayor Bhumana Abhinay Reddy for conceding their demands.