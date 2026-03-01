TTD goes cashless with ‘Srivari Mudupu Patram Scheme’

Tirupati: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has introduced a new initiative called the ‘Srivari Mudupu Patram Scheme’ to reduce the need for devotees to carry cash and coins while offering vows to Lord Venkateswara. The decision was announced by TTD Chairman B R Naidu after the Trust Board meeting held in Tirumala on Saturday. Executive Officer M Ravichandra was also present.

So far, devotees have been offering coins in the Srivari Hundi as part of their vows. Under the new pilot project, TTD will set up designated counters in Tirupati andTirumala where devotees can obtain ‘Mudupu Patram’ instead of dropping coins directly into the Hundi. Devotees can also make payments through digital platforms such as PhonePe, Google Pay, Paytm or through NEFT. After making the payment, they will receive a Mudupu receipt, which can be offered into the Hundi. The initiative is aimed at promoting cashless transactions and making it more convenient for pilgrims.

In another major decision, the Board approved the construction of an additional Annaprasadam complex and a state-of-the-art kitchen in Tirumala with advanced technology. Reliance Industries Limited has proposed a donation of Rs 100–120 crore for the project. The new facilities are expected to strengthen the free meal services provided to the growing number of pilgrims visiting the hill shrine.

The board also approved changes to the SRIVANI Trust guidelines in view of the rising costs of constructing temple structures such as prakarams and Raja Gopurams.

It sanctioned Rs 20.17 crore for the construction of a dry island to install a 108-foot Jambavanta statue at Vontimitta. Approval was also given to take possession of lands allotted for Srivari temples at Coimbatore, Guwahati, Belagavi and Mokama near Patna.

For the upcoming annual Brahmotsavams at Vontimitta, free Tirumala Srivari Laddu Prasadam will be distributed to around 70,000 devotees attending the Sri Sita Rama Kalyanam on April 1. The Board sanctioned Rs 4.25 crore for electrical illumination, public address systems and LED displays for the event.

Following the directions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and recommendations of a Board sub-committee, TTD allocated Rs 118.89 crore to improve standards in its educational institutions. The funds will be used for digital classrooms, construction of additional hostel blocks, kitchen modernisation and other infrastructure upgrades.

The board also approved the launch of an Aksharabhyasam programme titled ‘Akshara Govindam’ at Vakulamatha Temple in Peruru near Tirupati. To strengthen security, TTD approved the deployment of 356 security personnel in Tirupati and 371 in Tirumala through the Army Welfare Placement Organisation.

X-ray baggage scanners and door frame metal Detectors will be installed at Alipiri at a cost of Rs 8 crore. A command and control centre will be set up in Tirupati with an outlay of Rs 10.75 crore to monitor security at TTD temples, guest houses, educational institutions and hospitals across the country. Development works worth Rs 11.28 crore at TTD Goshalas and the Sri Venkateswara Incubation Centre at Palamaner were also cleared.

TTD chairman has cautioned that legal action will be initiated against individuals posting false or misleading content about Tirumala on social media, stating that such posts hurt the sentiments ofdevotees. TTD board members, additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, JEOs V Veerabrahmam and Dr A Sharath, CVSO KV Murali Krishna and other officials attended the meeting.