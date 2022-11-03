TTD hosting Srinivasa Kalyanams in Europe

Vijayawada: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has been organising Srinivasa Kalyanams in UK and other parts of Europe for the benefit of Hindus living in these countries, said Venkat S Medapati, president of APNRT Society, an entity of Government of Andhra Pradesh.

In a press release on Wednesday, Venkat said the Kalyanams are being organised from October 15 to November 13. He stated that idols of Gods and Goddesses are brought from Tirumala for the Kalyanams, which are being performed by TTD priests and vedic pundits as per Vykhanasa Agama tradition. He said Telugu and Indian devotees are attending these events in large numbers and seeking Lord Balaji's blessings. TTD Laddu Prasadam is being distributed to all the devotees at the event.

Under the guidance of TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, Srinivasa Kalyanam events have been organised in six cities so far in association with various associations in Basingstoke, Manchester, Belfast, Dublin in the UK.

He informed that Kalyanams are also organised in Switzerland and Netherlands.

Venkat S Medapati and UK Telugu Association chairman Satya Prasad Killi are leading the events with coordination of local associations. Venkat Medapati stated that TTD and the State government are ready to do the needful for propagating Sanatana Hindu Dharma across the world. Likewise, five more Kalyanam events are being organized in November, he added.