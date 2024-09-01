TTD Implements Aadhaar-Linked Laddu Distribution Policy to Combat Black Market Exploitation

TIRUMALA: Asserting that Tirupati Laddu is considered as sacred Prasadam and not as a Status Symbol, the TTD EO J Syamala Rao affirmed that the new policy of issuing two laddus besides one free laddu on submission of Aadhaar is taken in the larger interests of the common pilgrims with a noble intention on curtailing the black marketing of laddus by some middlemen.



The EO along with Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary and CVSO Sridhar held a media conference at Annamaiah Bhavan in Tirumala on Sunday evening and cleared on the misconception making rounds on various media platforms and throwing devotees into chaos on the new policy of issuing two laddus to tokenless devotees on validation of their Aadhaar.

Elaborating further the EO said, in our investigations we observed that a few people have taken even 1000 plus laddus and distributed them in a marriage at a City. "Laddu should be treated as a holy Prasadam and not as a Sweet. We noticed that a few middle men were carrying laddus in several bags. Actually as per the policy, laddus should be given to the pilgrims who have darshan tokens who get one laddu for free and sufficient number of laddus at Rs.50 each. But we found many who were void of any darshan tickets, buying these laddus in huge numbers and selling them in black market. A few contract employees were also involved in this misappropriation. We have the data of such employees who are involved in this mischief and we will take action against them", he said.

Adding further he said, it was also noticed that out of 3.5lakh laddus produced every day, around one lakh were being purchased by those who have no darshan tokens. So we have linked this Aadhaar system to the tokenless devotees. Since we have been getting many requests from the TTD information centres located at many important cities across the country to increase the quota of laddus being provided to them, we are contemplating to enhance the same also", he observed.

The EO also briefed that in the last two and a half months several pilgrim initiatives have been taken that included enhancing the quality and taste of Annaprasadams, laddu prasadams, continuous supply of Annaprasadam, milk to the pilgrims waiting in the Vaikuntham queue complex and outside lines, improving sanitation and many such pro-pilgrim activities.

Reiterating the EO also urged the devotees not to believe in the false rumours being spread by various media platforms on the new laddu policy. "Because of this system there will not be any issue to the common pilgrims but middlemen menace will be put to an end", he asserted.