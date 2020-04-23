TTD incurs Rs. 300 crore loss amid coronavirus lockdown

Coronavirus lockdown has a greater impact on the Tirumala Tirupati Temple. With Srivari Darshan being shut down for over a month, the temple trust has lost nearly Rs 300 crore revenue. Officials of the TTD Finance Department are concerned that the budget estimates for the 2020–21 years are likely to falter. It is known that TTD Ghat roads have been closed since 19th of last month and the pilgrims to Srivari Darshan were halted from the afternoon of 20th with which TTD has lost revenue. The loss is mainly due to the halting of various services like tickets and accommodation.

Income from rentals from shops and hotels has also stopped. The temple hundi, which is the main source of income for TTD has also become empty for last month. While over Rs 100 crore revenue was lost due to stoppage of darshans over a month. It is to be seen how much loss would incur for TTD till May 3.

Meanwhile, the number of Coronavirus cases have mounted to 813 on Wednesday with an increase of 56 new cases along with 24 fatal cases.