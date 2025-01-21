  • Menu
TTD introduces vada in Annadanam

TTD introduces vada in Annadanam
Highlights

The TTD added one more item, the delicious vada in the Annadanam.

Tirumala: The TTD added one more item, the delicious vada in the Annadanam. On a trial basis, 5,000 vadas were served to pilgrims on Monday. However, onion or garlic are not being used in making vadas.

TTD sources said the number will be increased in a phased manner and from Rathasaptami onwards, vada will be included in the free meals in a full-fledged manner. It may be noted that the Annadanam meals includes rice, sambar, rasam, sweet pongali, chutney, a curry, and buttermilk. The devotees welcomed TTD’s decision to add one more item to the menu.

