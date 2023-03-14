TTD JEO asks students to work hard for success

Tirupati: The motto of the 'Students' Success Meet Achievers Award' is to encourage the students to strive hard to achieve more success in their future endeavours, said TTD JEO for Health and Education Sada Bhargavi.

In her address at the Mahati Auditorium here on Monday, the JEO said that the pupils pursuing education in TTD educational institutions have the divine blessings of Sri Venkateswara Swamy. For the first time in the history of TTD, the students, who excelled in curricular, co-curricular and extra-curricular activities are being awarded which will remain as an inspiration to others. The JEO aspired all the students of TTD Educational Institutions to work hard with more dedication.

Renowned scholar and Professor in National Sanskrit University Sri Kuppa Vishwanatha Sharma explained the greatness of teacher-student relationship and described it as ethereal. He wished all the students' great success in their lives.

Chief Audit Officer Sesha Sailendra, SVETA Director Prasanthi, DyEO Govindarajan also spoke on the occasion. Earlier, at the beginning of the event, DEO Dr Bhaskar Reddy briefed about the motto of the programme.

The achievers awards were given to nearly 230 students belonging to various TTD educational institutions including schools, colleges and special institutions with a 10 gm silver dollar and certificate of appreciation.

The cultural programmes by students of SV Deaf and Dumb school, SV College of Music and Dance enthralled the audience. Principals, HMs, faculties, pupils and their parents were also present.