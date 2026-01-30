TTD JEO inspects SV Bala Mandiram

Tirupati: TTD Joint Executive Officer (Medical & Education) Dr A Sharath inspected SV Bala Mandiram, which runs under the auspices of TTD, here on Thursday. The JEO encouraged the students to make the best use of the quality education, nutritious food, and well-provided accommodation being offered by TTD and to strive to reach higher levels in life. When he enquired about any shortcomings in education, medical care, and food facilities, the students expressed satisfaction, stating that there were no issues.

AEVO Ammulu informed the JEO that several students, who studied at SV Bala Mandiram, had showed outstanding merit, scoring above 580 out of 600 marks in SSC and 982 out of 1000 marks in Intermediate.

Earlier, the JEO inspected dormitories, kitchen, and dining hall. He directed the officials to ensure that breakfast, lunch, evening snacks, and dinner are served to the children at fixed times without fail. He also instructed that display boards showing the daily food menu and serving times should be arranged in visible places for everyone to see. He emphasised that there should be no compromise in providing quality food and time-bound education to the children. He ordered that the surroundings be maintained more hygienically and that repairs be carried out to ensure uninterrupted supply of drinking water through the RO plant. He also asked the engineering officials to examine the proposal for establishing a dedicated study hall to enable students to study peacefully.