TTD JEO opens Srivani Trust counter at Tirupati airport

Tirupati: TTD Joint Executive Officer Veerabrahmam on Thursday inaugurated the counter for issuing Srivani Trust tickets in Tirupati airport. Speaking on the occasion, the JEO said in view of Srivani Trust becoming popular among devotees, the TTD opened a counter in the airport for the convenience of the pilgrims coming by air, who desire to have VIP break darshan of Lord Venkateswara without any recommendations. The funds obtained by the Trust through the donations are being utilised for the construction of temples in remote areas and also for the reconstruction of ancient temples in dilapidated condition, he averred. He said the devotees could also avail accommodation in Tirupati where adequate private accommodations are available.

Chief Engineer Nageswara Rao, Airport Director Raj Kishore, DGM Terminal Chandrakant, Airport Commercial Manager Avinash, Terminal Manager Manideep, HDFC branch manager Srikanth Reddy were also present. It may be noted here that TTD floated Srivani (Sri Venkateswara Alayala Nirmanam Trust) to receive donations for construction of temples.

In the beginning, the response to the trust was very poor but later it picked up after the TTD linked VIP break darshan for every donation of Rs 10,000 and there was no looking back now with the darshan linked donation scheme proving a hit among the devotees which in turn helping the TTD take up construction of new temples in a big way. Meanwhile, Tirupati MP Dr M Gurumoorthy, who was instrumental in TTD setting up Airport Srivani counter thanked TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy and Executive Officer A V Dharma Reddy and officials for the inauguration of counter in the airport.

In a statement here on Thursday, he said Srivani counter at the airport, will be on many counts beneficial to the devotees coming by air as it would help them get darshan ticket immediately after arrival and also know the availability of tickets to plan their Tirumala pilgrimage accordingly and it would also give impetus to air traffic.

Gurumoorthy represented the TTD management and convinced them of imminent need for setting up a Srivani counter in the airport which bore fruit.