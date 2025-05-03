TTD launches WhatsApp-based feedback system for pilgrims

Tirupati: With a view to enhancing pilgrim services and ensuring greater satisfaction, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has rolled out a new WhatsApp-based digital feedback system. This initiative aims to collect real-time service feedback from devotees visiting the Tirumala temple of Lord Venkateswara, enabling the TTD to address concerns promptly and improve service delivery.

The move follows Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s directive to prioritise pilgrim welfare across major temples in the State. Since assuming office, the Chief Minister has emphasised the importance of structured feedback mechanisms to strengthen temple administration and service quality.

As part of the new system, QR codes have been strategically placed at key locations in Tirumala and Tirupati, including annaprasadam halls, accommodation facilities, queue complexes, and laddu counters. When scanned, these QR codes lead pilgrims to TTD’s official WhatsApp interface, where they can share their experiences.

The process begins with the user entering their name, followed by the selection of a specific service area – such as cleanliness, food, kalyanakatta, rooms, laddu prasadam, luggage, or queue lines. Pilgrims can choose to submit feedback via text or video. They are then asked to rate the service on a scale of Good, Average, Could Be Better, or Not Good.

Additionally, pilgrims may include written remarks (up to 600 characters) or upload a video clip (up to 50 MB) to support their feedback. A confirmation message is sent upon successful submission.

TTD officials said the feedback collected will be regularly reviewed by service management teams. The data will help identify problem areas, assess service standards, and implement necessary improvements. The system also builds a digital archive of user feedback for planning and audit purposes. By leveraging WhatsApp’s business interface, TTD has created an accessible and user-friendly platform that requires no separate mobile application.