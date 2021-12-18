TTD likely to reintroduce Udaya-astama Seva for whooping amount, official decision awaited

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam is contemplating to reintroduce Udaya-astama Seva tickets and utilize the money thus raised for developing Padmavati Children's Hospital at Tirupati.

This issue was discussed at the meeting of the TTD held on December 11 but no decision has yet been taken. Even the amount to be raised as a donation has not been decided. The board considered the issue and the proposal included the possibility of fixing Rs one crore as the cost of ticket on normal days and Rs 1.5 crore on Friday when Abhishekam takes place, the TTD can mop up around Rs 600 crores.

Those who donate this amount will be eligible for participating in Arjita Sevas for 25 years and will get a chance once a year to participate in Suprabhata Seva. However, the issue is still pending and is likely to be taken up for final decision at the next board meeting.