TTD Makes Arrangements for Rathasaptami Celebrations to be held in Tirumala on February 16

On the occasion of Surya Jayanti, also known as Rathasaptami, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has made extensive arrangements to organize a grand celebration on February 16. This festival is also known as Ardha Brahmotsavam and One Day Brahmotsavam as Lord Venkateswara gives darshan to His devotees on seven different vehicles in one day.

To ensure the comfort of the devotees, various arrangements have been put in place. Sheds have been set up at Akhiland and Mada streets in necessary areas so that devotees do not suffer from the heat of the sun. The Mada streets have been painted with cool paint, making them more pleasant for the devotees. The Rangavallis (decorative designs on the ground) are impressive, adding to the festive ambiance.

In terms of food and beverages, arrangements have been made to distribute sambaranna, perugannam, pulihora, pongali, and other food offerings to the devotees waiting in the galleries. Drinking water, buttermilk, tea, coffee, and milk will also be provided to ensure the comfort of the devotees.

However, it is important to note that there will be some changes in the darshan arrangements on February 16th. The break darshan will be reserved for Protocol celebs only, and the special darshans for the elderly, disabled, and parents of children have been cancelled. Additionally, Sarvdarshan tokens will not be issued at the counters in Tirupati from 15th to 17th February. Instead, devotees can visit Srivara directly through Vaikuntam Q complex-2.

For devotees who have purchased the Rs.300/- special entry darshan tickets, it is crucial to adhere to the prescribed timeslots. Those who do not follow the designated timeslots will be sent for darshan through Vaikutham queue complex-2 along with the tokenless devotees. The TTD requests devotees to take note of this change in procedure.

The TTD is committed to ensuring a smooth and enjoyable experience for all devotees during the Rathasaptami celebrations in Tirumala. These extensive arrangements aim to provide comfort and convenience to the devotees, allowing them to fully participate in the celebrations and receive the darshan of Lord Venkateswara.