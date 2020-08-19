TTD outsourced staff stage novel protest

Tirupati: TTD outsourced employees observed a novel protest on the second day of their stir on Tuesday to press the TTD management not to merge them with APCOS (Andhra Pradesh Corporation for Outsourcing Services).



The employees kneeling down prayed to Lord Venkateswara to see the management changes its rigid stand and adopts a resolution revoking the Trust Board decision to merge outsourced employees with APCOS.

The employees launched a relay protest on Monday demanding that the TTD withdraw its decision. Addressing the agitating employees, TTD outsourced employees' welfare association honorary president M Nagarjuna sought the TTD management to take the employees opinion also into account before merging them with APCOS. The outsourced employees numbering about 14,000 stoutly opposed the merger of their services with APCOS, he said seeking the

TTD to take steps for adopting a resolution in the trust board meeting this month end to revoke its decision adopted in January this year for the merger of outsourcing employees with APCOS.