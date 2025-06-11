TTD plans major greening drive on Tirumala Hills

Tirupati: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is set to significantly boost the green cover in the sacred Tirumala hills, aiming to expand it from the current 68.14 per cent to 80 per cent over the next three years.

To achieve this, the TTD has allocated Rs 400 lakh for a comprehensive greening initiative that will be implemented from 2025-26 to 2027-28.

The move follows the directive of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who, during his visit to Tirumala on October 5, stressed the importance of ecological stability in the region given its spiritual and pilgrimage prominence. He instructed the Forest Department and TTD to take swift and sustainable action to enhance the area’s forest cover.

Accordingly, the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Tirupati has prepared a detailed three-year action plan covering 3,035 hectares of forest under TTD’s control. The plan includes a range of interventions such as Assisted Natural Regeneration (ANR), drone-based seed ball broadcasting, gap planting, removal of invasive plant species, habitat enhancement, and fire safety measures. Efforts to restore soil moisture, through the construction of percolation tanks and other soil and moisture conservation (SMC) works are also part of the proposal, along with essential administrative and minor road-related works.

A breakdown of the financial outlay includes Rs 171.46 lakh for ANR initiatives including nursery development and seed dispersal using drones; Rs 65.68 lakh for fire protection and wildlife conservation efforts such as creating fire lines and employing seasonal fire watchers; and Rs 55.41 lakh for habitat enhancement measures like water pit construction and weed clearance.

Additionally, Rs 24.90 lakh is set aside for SMC projects, Rs 32.54 lakh for administrative and field staff needs and Rs.50 lakh for minimal road restoration required to support these activities.

The TTD Board reviewed and revised the initial Rs 650 lakh proposal submitted by the Forest Department. While endorsing most ecological components, the Board reduced the proposed Rs 300 lakh allocation for road work to Rs 50 lakh, clarifying that such infrastructure should serve greening goals rather than become a standalone objective.

TTD Chairman BR Naidu, who chaired the Board meeting on May 20, 2025, reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to the initiative. He indicated that the Board would seek additional funding through donor contributions and relevant government schemes.

The greening drive is also expected to expand into adjacent reserve forest areas covering 6,000 to 7,000 hectares, with coordination support from the State Forest Department. The Principal Chief Conservator of Forests has been asked to oversee the extended effort through the respective conservator and DFO.

With the TTD Board’s approval secured, the proposal is now set to be forwarded to the State government for final clearance. Once approved, phased funding will be released to the DFO, Tirupat – Rs 173.64 lakh in 2025-26, followed by around Rs 113 lakh each in 2026-27 and 2027-28 - to implement the greening programme as planned.