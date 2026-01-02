TTD records decade-high laddu sales in 2025

Tirumala: TTD reached an unprecedented landmark in the distribution of its sacred Srivari Laddu prasadam in 2025 as sales soared to a decade-high record, reflecting a substantial 10 per cent increase over the previous year.

While 12.15 crore laddus were distributed in 2024, that number climbed to 13.52 crore in 2025, representing an additional 1.37 crore laddus reaching the hands of devotees.

The year also witnessed a historic single-day peak on December 27, when devotees purchased a maximum of 5.13 lakh laddus. To sustain such massive demand, the TTD maintains a standard daily production of 4 lakh laddus, though this capacity is ramped up to between 8 and 10 lakh units during major festivals and high-traffic periods to ensure an adequate buffer stock.

The massive production effort is managed by a dedicated team of approximately 700 Sri Vaishnava Brahmins who work round the clock in two shifts at the Srivari Potu (kitchen). These artisans prepare the prasadam with rigorous adherence to religious discipline and centuries-old traditions.

This commitment to excellence has not gone unnoticed, as devotees have recently expressed significant satisfaction and happiness regarding the enhanced taste and consistent quality of the laddus.