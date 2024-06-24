TTD releases Rs. 300 Special Darslhan tokens for September 2024

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has released special entry tickets priced at Rs.300 for darshan at Tirumala for the September 2024. These tickets can be booked online at ttdevasthanams.ap.gov.in or purchased at the counters near the temple.

In addition, the quota of dormitories for the month of September will also be released today at 3 pm. This will allow pilgrims to book affordable accommodation in Tirupati and Tirumala for their visit.

It is recommended to book tickets and accommodation in advance to avoid any last-minute rush.