TTD releases schedule for the release of February quota darshan tokens

TIRUPATI: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has a announced the schedule for the release of darshan tickets of various services for the month of February 2024. According to schedule, the TTD will release the tickets for Srivari Arjita Seva (Kalyanam, Oonjal Seva, Arjita Brahmotsavam, Sahasradipalankarana) for the month of February on 21st of this month at 10 am followed by release of tickets for Virtual Arjita (Kalyanotsavam, Oonjal Seva, Arjita Brahmotsavam, Sahasradipalankarana) services on 21st of this month at 3 pm.



The TTD will also release the Tirumala Srivari Angapradakshina tickets on 23rd of this month at 10 am and tokens for elderly and disabled on 23rd of this month. Moreover, the quota of Rs.300/- special darshan tickets for February 2024 will be released on 24 followed by quota of rooms in Tirupati on 25th and the quota of rooms in Tirumala on 26th.

Moreover, TTD said that if the release date of service and darshan tickets falls on Sunday, they will be released the next day.