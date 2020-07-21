TTD stops time slot tokens for darshans from today amid coronavirus cases

The coronavirus pandemic is rapidly spreading in Andhra Pradesh for the last week with total tally crossing 50,000. Meanwhile, the number of positive cases rose to 170 in TTD recently. Coronavirus positive cases are also on the rise in Tirupati. Under these circumstances, the temple premises are declared as containment zone.

Coronavirus is spreading day by day in Tirumala and Tirupati. As per the TTD officials, so far 170 coronavirus positive cases have been reported including eighteen priests and 100 security personnel and 20 crew, two at Kalyanakatta. In addition, the TTD has taken steps to suspend all TTD offices in the area as the coronavirus spread is rapid in Tirupati.

TTD has announced that it is suspending the issuance of Srivari Sarvadarshan time slot tokens. TTD has informed the devotees in a statement that it will temporarily suspend the 3,000 Srivari Sarvadarshanam time slot tokens issued offline at the Alapiri Bhudevi Complex in Tirupati city from Tuesday, July 21, due to enforcement of the rules. TTD appealed to the devotees to take a note of the issue.

Meanwhile, at least 54 persons lost their lives as on Monday in Andhra Pradesh due to the COVID19 pandemic, taking the toll to 696. As per the bulletin released by the medical and health department, 4074 new positive cases were reported on Monday. With these new cases, the total number of positive cases in the State crossed the 50,000 marks. At present, 53,724 people have been affected by the virus in the State.