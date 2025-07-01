TTD struggles to tackle piled up waste at Tirumala

Tirupati: The issue of solid waste accumulation on Tirumala hill has resurfaced with alarming intensity, as approximately 86,500 metric tonnes (MT) of unprocessed waste now lies at the Kakulamanutippa dumping yard. Despite earlier initiatives to tackle the problem, delays in contract execution and inadequate infrastructure have hindered the works.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) had earlier launched a major project aimed at clearing nearly one lakh MT of legacy waste, which had piled up over several decades in the temple town. While the initiative was initially slated for completion within two to three months, it ran into significant operational hurdles.

Environmental experts have raised concerns about the prolonged neglect of waste handling in Tirumala. The decomposing organic waste produces leachate, a hazardous liquid capable of contaminating the soil and vital water bodies, including the Gogarbham reservoir, a key source of water for the hill town.

To address the growing crisis, the TTD had engaged Raje Project Management Consultants (RPMC) earlier this year for a short-term consultancy. Their findings, supported by drone-based volumetric surveys, confirmed the scale of the legacy waste and the inefficiencies plaguing the day-to-day processing of wet and dry waste.

According to the survey, about two lakh MT of legacy waste had earlier been processed through bio-mining by a previous contractor. However, with the expiry of that contract, 50,000 MT of waste remains unprocessed. The processing plant used during the earlier drive has since been dismantled.

Wet waste management has also suffered setbacks. Bright Waste Technology, which handled this stream until its contract expired on April 30, 2025, failed to meet its targets due to inclement weather, equipment breakdowns, and labour shortages. As a result, 31,500 MT of wet waste remains untreated.

The situation is no better for dry waste, which is currently managed by Sri Venkateswara Chemtech under an eight-year agreement. The contract, however, did not provide for mechanised processing, resulting in slow, manual operations. Limited working space and exposure to weather further hampered efficiency, with 4,800 MT of dry waste now accumulated and an additional 25 MT being generated each day.

Faced with the growing volume of waste and the environmental hazards it poses, the TTD is now considering a renewed approach. During a review meeting held on May 15, 2025, the Executive Officer instructed officials to prepare open tenders aimed at processing and disposing of all waste categories within eight months.

A draft tender document, estimated at Rs 24 crore, has been submitted for in-principle approval. However, the TTD Board deferred a decision during its meeting on May 20, 2025. Officials indicate that the proposal is likely to be revisited soon, as further delays could exacerbate the environmental stress on Tirumala’s fragile ecosystem and stretch its public infrastructure even further.