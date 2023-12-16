TTD suspends VIP break darshans on December 19 due to Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam

TTD officials have cancelled the VIP break darshans at Tirumala temple on the 19th of this month due to Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam, which is the purification ceremony of the sanctum sanctorum to be held at the Srivari temple on the 19th of this month. Furthermore, the TTD will organize Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam from the 23rd of this month to the 2nd of January, coinciding with the Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan. It has also been announced that no letters of recommendation will be accepted.

Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam is a festival celebrated to keep the temple premises, especially the garbalaya, sacred. It involves the purification of the sanctum sanctorum using water mixed with spices. This festival is performed four times in the Tirumala temple, preceding Ugadi, Anivara Asthanam, Annual Brahmotsavam, and Vaikuntha Ekadashi.

Regarding the arrangements for Vaikuntha Ekadashi, the TTD has already made elaborate arrangements for devotees to have darshan from Vaikuntha Dwaram. The gates of Vaikuntha will be kept open for 10 days, from the 23rd of this month to the 1st of January. So far, 2.25 lakhs devotees have already had darshan of Srivari, and 300 darshan tickets have been released online.