TTD temple Hundi amasses Rs. 6.18 crore donations in a single day

The Tirumala devotees offered a huge donation of Rs 6.18 crore to temple hundi on Monday. This is the second time that Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy's one-day hundi revenue has crossed Rs.6 crore. On July 26, 2018, gifts worth Rs.6.28 crore were received in Hundi.



It is known that the devotees have been given a chance to Sarvadarshans and those who could not pay a visit to Tirumala for the last two years are flocking to the Lord and offering huge hundi gifts. TTD will officially announce the tally of Hundi donations on Tuesday.

The crowd of devotees on Tirumala hill was seen as normal on Monday. Meanwhile, 88,682 people visited the Swami till Sunday midnight and 37,447 people were tonsured. The devotees donated Rs.4.9 crores in the form of gifts in temple Hundi.



It is learned that the devotees are allowed for darshans without any ticket and at present, it is likely to take 8 hours for darshan as the devotees are waiting in 30 compartments in the Vaikuntham queue complex on large scale.