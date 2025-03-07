  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

TTD to celebrate Int’l Women’s Day today

TTD to celebrate Int’l Women’s Day today
x
Highlights

Tirupati: International Women’s Day will be celebrated on Friday (March 7) under the auspices of TTD at Mahathi Kalakshetra in Tirupati. The program...

Tirupati: International Women’s Day will be celebrated on Friday (March 7) under the auspices of TTD at Mahathi Kalakshetra in Tirupati. The program will commence at 10 am. Several prominent women will be the keynote speakers. Several women employees, who are retiring this year, will be honoured in the programme, in which regular and outsourced women employees of TTD will participate. TTD welfare department Deputy EO Anandaraju is supervising the arrangements.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick