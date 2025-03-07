Live
- Scholarships
- Call for farmers to adopt natural farming
- Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 07 March, 2025
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today slashes check the rates on 07 March 2025
- Nagpur to get Patanjali Mega Food, Herbal Park
- Encourage aspiring women entrepreneurs: Collector Rajakumari
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today slashes check the rates on 07 March 2025
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today slashes check the rates on 07 March 2025
- Govt urged to address grievances of municipal water supply workers
- Delay in opening Indira Canteens in Mysuru, Public await commencement of services
Just In
TTD to celebrate Int’l Women’s Day today
Highlights
Tirupati: International Women’s Day will be celebrated on Friday (March 7) under the auspices of TTD at Mahathi Kalakshetra in Tirupati. The program...
Tirupati: International Women’s Day will be celebrated on Friday (March 7) under the auspices of TTD at Mahathi Kalakshetra in Tirupati. The program will commence at 10 am. Several prominent women will be the keynote speakers. Several women employees, who are retiring this year, will be honoured in the programme, in which regular and outsourced women employees of TTD will participate. TTD welfare department Deputy EO Anandaraju is supervising the arrangements.
Next Story