TTD to celebrate Int’l Women’s Day today

Tirupati: International Women’s Day will be celebrated on Friday (March 7) under the auspices of TTD at Mahathi Kalakshetra in Tirupati. The program will commence at 10 am. Several prominent women will be the keynote speakers. Several women employees, who are retiring this year, will be honoured in the programme, in which regular and outsourced women employees of TTD will participate. TTD welfare department Deputy EO Anandaraju is supervising the arrangements.