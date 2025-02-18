TTD to develop Venkateswara temple at Upamaka

Tirumala: TTD Chairman B R Naidu told Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha that steps will be taken immediately towards the development of Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple located at Upamaka in Nakkapally mandal in Anakapalli district.

The Home Minister, who visited Tirumala for Srivari darshan, formally met the TTD Chairman at the latter’s camp office on Monday.

She informed the Chairman that the ancient temple which was spread over an area of five acres, was handed over to the TTD in 2017 and its development was ignored in the last five years.

She called upon the TTD Chairman to focus on the development of Upamaka temple and takes steps to enhance its reputation.

Reacting positively, the TTD Chairman said that steps will be initiated and directed the officials concerned to come out with an action plan on the same without further delay.

TTD EO J Syamala Rao, TTD Board member M S Raju and CE Satya Narayana were also present.

Home Minister V Anitha with TTD Chairman B R Naidu at Tirumala on Monday