TTD to expand Vedic varsity services to Northern India soon

Tirupati: The TTD-run Sri Venkateswara Vedic University is the only varsity, which has UGC recognition among Vedic universities in the entire country and we need to extend our services in the Northern belt of India apart from Telugu and Southern states, said TTD Trust Board Chairman Y V Subba Reddy.

Under his chairmanship the Executive Committee meeting of SV Vedic University and HDPP were held at Sri Padmavathi Rest House in Tirupati on Friday.

Later briefing the media on the meeting, Subba Reddy said executive committee meeting has decided to conduct the 7th convocation of SVVU on April 28. He said TTD was contemplating to commence the services of Vedic varsity in Rishikesh soon. With an aim to enhance the strength of students in Vedic studies, TTD has decided to commence Purana Pravachanam, Yoga, Dhyanam and other occult sciences as certificate courses in the institution. The Adarsha Veda Gurukula Education, which was closed during the Covid pandemic, resumed in the varsity. Akin to TTD regular employees, the health scheme will be henceforth implied to the regular employees of Vedic Varsity also, he added. In an academic year, 40 Vedic students shall be given entry to do research. During the convocation, two exponents will be awarded Maha Mahopadhyaya and another two with Vachaspathi titles, he maintained.

Later, the HDPP Executive Committee which met under Subba Reddy decided to perform Sri Satyanarayana Swamy Vratam in 59 important and major temples located in AP and TS on every Pournami day in a month.

Similarly, we also want to commence Srinivasa Vratham soon, the Chairman added. TTD Executive Officer A V Dharma Reddy, board members Ramulu, Malleswari, Varsity Vice-Chancellor Prof Rani Sadasiva Murty, JEO for Health and Education Sada Bhargavi, CVSO Narasimha Kishore, HDPP Secretary Srinivasulu, All Projects Officer Rajagopal and DEO Sri Bhaskar Reddy were present.