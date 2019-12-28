TTD to file defamation case against Telugu Daily - To seek Rs 100 crore for spoiling the reputation of TTD

TTD Trust Board which met on Saturday resolved to file a defamation case against a Telugu Daily for its false report published recently damaging the image of Lord and reputation of TTD.

TTD Trust Board Chairman YV Subba Reddy said in the meeting held today a discussion was held on the report published in the daily alleging other religious propaganda in a TTD publication and decided to file a lebel suit seeking Rs 100 crore from the daily for causing damage to TTD and marring the image of the Lord.

He made it clear that TTD will have zero tolerance on such false reports as they aim against Lord which should not be spared at all.

It may be noted that based on social media posts alleging the name of other religious God found in TTD Panchangam, the daily carried a prominent article but the allegations were later found untrue.