TTD to further improve pilgrim services

Tirumala: As a part of its ongoing efforts to improve the services being provided to the multitude of visiting pilgrims, the TTD has introduced feedback mechanism quite some time ago to collect valuable opinions from the pilgrims.

Feedback is being gathered through various methods including IVRS, WhatsApp, e-Surveys and manual surveys conducted by Srivari Sevaks.

IVRS Feedback Survey: Through this electronic method, devotees can express their opinions on 16 aspects of their Tirumala pilgrimage experience, Annaprasadam, Kalyanakatta, Srivari Darshan, accommodation, queue line management, luggage counters, free bus facility and many more.

WhatsApp Feedback System: QR codes have been placed at various locations in Tirumala and Tirupati. Devotees can scan these codes with their mobile phones to open the TTD feedback page on WhatsApp (number: 9399399399).

Here, devotees can enter their name and select the relevant department (such as Annaprasadam, Health (sanitation), Kalyanakatta, laddu prasadam, luggage, darshan experience, queue lines, rooms, etc. to provide their feedback.

Manual and mobile app feedback through Srivari Sevaks: At Tirumala, Srivari Sevaks directly collect the feedback from pilgrims regarding facilities using a mobile application designed by TTD IT wing that contains a structured questionnaire. Some time they do manual feedback collection also.

Soon, the TTD will launch an application on its mobile app and booking portal to collect suggestions and feedback from devotees. By collecting direct experiences through these surveys, the TTD aims to respect devotees’ opinions and further enhance its service standards.

Devotees are requested to actively share their feedback and contribute towards the improvement of the services being offered by TTD.