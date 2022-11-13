TTD to hold Maha Deepotsavam in Vizag today

Tirupati: TTD SVBC CEO S Shanmugha Kumar said on Sunday that all arrangements were made for grand Karthika Maha Deepotsavam to be held in Visakhapatnam on Monday. The TTD in collaboration with the Maha Deepotsavam Committee will be conducting the Deepotsavam.

The TTD SVBC CEO said the celestial fete will be held at the Mata Ammavari temple on Ramakrishna beach at 5.30 pm in which the pontiff of Sri Sarada Peetham Sri Swaroopanandendra Saraswati will take part and bless the devotees.

He said both TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy and TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy will participate in the Deepotsavam.

Besides Parayanams of Vishnu Sahasranama and Sri Lakshmi Astottara Shata Namavali, cultural programmes like classical dances and Annamacharya Sankeetans will be held.

Donors Rajesh, Himanshu Prasad , TTD superintendent engineer Jagadiswar Reddy, PRO Dr T Ravi and others were present, according to a TTD release here.