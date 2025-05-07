TTD to improve facilities on Srivarimettu route

Tirupati: TTD Executive Officer J. Syamala Rao stated that enhanced facilities will be provided along the Srivarimettu footpath route to ensure the convenience of pilgrims walking to Tirumala for Srivari Darshan.

Responding to reports of difficulties faced by pilgrims in obtaining tokens along the Srivarimettu path, the EO, accompanied by Additional EO Ch. Venkaiah Chowdary and JEO V. Veerabrahmam, conducted an inspection on Tuesday. The EO noted that pilgrims are encountering issues acquiring tokens, and there are complaints that some auto drivers are misusing TTD-provided facilities for personal gain and charging pilgrims excessive fares. He assured that TTD will take steps to address these issues and implement permanent solutions for the benefit of devotees.

He further mentioned that current amenities will be reviewed and improved. This includes considering an increase in the number of buses from Tirupati to the Srivarimettu footpath entrance and expanding the number of token issuance counters.

Feedback from devotees will be gathered and used to develop more robust and pilgrim-friendly facilities.