The first weeks of 2026 have arrived with a packed entertainment calendar, and OTT platforms are wasting no time in raising the bar. From mass-action Telugu spectacles and Bollywood romantic comedies to global thrillers, dark docu-series, and high-stakes reality shows, this week’s digital releases promise something for every kind of viewer. Major platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, Sony LIV, JioHotstar, and Sun NXT have rolled out a diverse slate of films and series, making weekend binge plans easier—and tougher—at the same time. Here’s a detailed look at the top OTT releases this week, to help you decide what deserves a spot on your watchlist.

Netflix

Akhanda 2: Thaandavam

One of the most anticipated Telugu releases of the year, Akhanda 2: Thaandavam brings Nandamuri Balakrishna back in a powerful dual role. Written by M. Prasad Babu and directed by Boyapati Srinu, the fantasy action thriller expands the mythological universe established in the first part. Set against the spiritually charged backdrop of the Maha Kumbha, the story follows an Aghori and his twin brother as they rise to combat forces threatening national and spiritual harmony. Packed with high-octane action, divine symbolism, and whistle-worthy moments, the film positions Balakrishna in a larger-than-life avatar that fans expect. Strong performances from Samyukta Menon, Aadhi, and Saswata Chatterjee add depth to this visually grand saga.

De De Pyaar De 2

Ajay Devgn returns as Ashish in the sequel to the popular romantic comedy De De Pyaar De. This time, the story dives deeper into the complications of love, age, and societal perceptions. Ashish and Ayesha (Rakul Preet Singh) are ready to take the next step, but the real test begins when Ashish meets Ayesha’s parents, played by R. Madhavan and Gautami Kapoor.

Though progressive in outlook, the parents are rattled by the significant age gap, triggering a clash of egos and emotions. Adding fuel to the fire, a younger suitor is introduced to impress Ayesha, forcing Ashish to fight for his love once again. With humour, romance, and emotional drama, the film aims to strike a chord with modern audiences.

ZEE5

Honeymoon Se Hatya

Moving away from fiction, Honeymoon Se Hatya is a chilling docu-series that explores real-life cases where wives murdered their husbands. Created by Murnalini Havaldar, the series adopts a raw, investigative format, featuring interviews with journalists, neighbours, and investigators closely connected to each case. The narrative peels back layers of deceit, motive, and manipulation, presenting shocking revelations that blur the line between love and crime. Dark, intense, and unsettling, this series is designed for viewers who enjoy true crime with psychological depth.

Mask

Mask is a Tamil dark comedy thriller written and directed by Vikarnan Ashok. The story revolves around a morally compromised private detective tasked with retrieving stolen money linked to a fraudulent charity. However, his mission spirals out of control when he becomes entangled in a dangerous criminal network. As the mystery surrounding a masked figure deepens, the film transitions into darker territory, blending satire with suspense. Performances by Archana Chandhok, Charlie, and Andrea Jeremiah bring an unpredictable edge to this offbeat thriller.

Amazon Prime Video

The Night Manager – Season 2

The much-awaited second season of The Night Manager marks the return of Jonathan Pine, played by Tom Hiddleston. Created by David Farr, the series once again plunges viewers into a world of espionage, political intrigue, and covert operations. This season sees Pine recruited to dismantle a dangerous conspiracy aimed at destabilising a nation, while infiltrating an illegal arms trade. With Olivia Colman reprising her role and higher stakes than ever, Season 2 promises intense action, layered storytelling, and nail-biting twists.

Beast Games – Season 2

YouTube sensation MrBeast ups the ante with Beast Games Season 2. Built around the theme “Strong vs Smart,” the reality series features 200 contestants competing for a record-breaking prize of $5 million. Divided into physically strong and intellectually sharp groups, participants face a mix of mind-bending puzzles and physically demanding challenges. With larger-scale games and jaw-dropping production value, the new season aims to redefine competitive reality entertainment.

JioHotstar

Tron: Ares

Tron: Ares brings the iconic sci-fi franchise back with a futuristic twist. Starring Jared Leto, Evan Peters, and Greta Lee, the film centres on an advanced AI program that sends its soldier into the real world to infiltrate a rival system. As the AI begins to display empathy and question its orders, the mission turns complex, triggering clashes across digital and real worlds. With Jeff Bridges returning to the franchise, the film promises visually stunning action and philosophical undertones about technology and humanity.

Sony LIV

Freedom at Midnight – Season 2

Created by Nikkhil Advani, the second season of Freedom at Midnight delves into the turbulent period following India’s Independence. The narrative focuses on the human cost of Partition, refugee crises, and the immense pressure faced by the newly formed government. Through political decisions and personal struggles of leaders like Nehru and Gandhi, the series sheds light on lesser-known chapters of history. Emotionally charged and politically intense, Season 2 continues its commitment to historical realism.

Sun NXT

Angammal

Angammal is a Tamil drama that tells the story of a fiercely independent middle-aged woman who lives life on her own terms. Conflict arises when her younger son feels embarrassed by her traditional choice of attire, especially as he prepares to marry a modern woman. The film sensitively explores themes of dignity, tradition, generational conflict, and maternal respect, questioning societal norms and perceptions of “modernity.”

With such a wide-ranging lineup, the opening weeks of 2026 prove that OTT platforms are firmly committed to delivering diverse, high-quality content. Whether you’re in the mood for mass action, romance, true crime, political drama, sci-fi spectacle, or reality entertainment, this week’s releases ensure there’s no shortage of options. As streaming wars intensify, viewers emerge as the real winners—spoilt for choice and guaranteed a binge-worthy start to the year.