MGB Mobiles launches electric vehicle

Anantapur: MGB Mobiles CEO Aditya Machani, GM (Sales) Vamsi Krishna and office staff launched new vehicles here on Saturday.

Aditya Machani informed that XUV7XO is available in 7 colors, features ADRENOX+ powered by Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon, Level-2 ADAS with Sense+ (17 ADAS Functions), Driver Drowsiness Alert. Its ex-showroom price starts from Rs 13.66 lakh.

The electric vehicle XEV9S is available in 6 colors, features INGLO & MAIA Architecture, Coast to Coast Triple Screen, and is India's first 7-seater electric SUV. It also has ADAS Level 2 PLUS and Secure 360-degree cameras with Live View & Monitoring, and its ex-showroom price starts from Rs 19.95 lakh.