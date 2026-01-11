  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
News

MGB Mobiles launches electric vehicle

  • Created On:  11 Jan 2026 10:00 AM IST
MGB Mobiles launches electric vehicle
X

Anantapur: MGB Mobiles CEO Aditya Machani, GM (Sales) Vamsi Krishna and office staff launched new vehicles here on Saturday.

Aditya Machani informed that XUV7XO is available in 7 colors, features ADRENOX+ powered by Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon, Level-2 ADAS with Sense+ (17 ADAS Functions), Driver Drowsiness Alert. Its ex-showroom price starts from Rs 13.66 lakh.

The electric vehicle XEV9S is available in 6 colors, features INGLO & MAIA Architecture, Coast to Coast Triple Screen, and is India's first 7-seater electric SUV. It also has ADAS Level 2 PLUS and Secure 360-degree cameras with Live View & Monitoring, and its ex-showroom price starts from Rs 19.95 lakh.

Tags

MGB Mobilesnew vehiclesXUV7XOXEV9SAnantapur
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Congress slams new law as 'anti–MGNREGA'

Congress slams new law as anti–MGNREGA

National News

More
Share it
X