Congress slams Centre over MGNREGA changes

Tirupati: City Congress president Gowdapera Chittibabu urged people to unite against the Modi government's attack on workers' rights to jobs.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, Chittibabu strongly criticised the Centre's moves. He accused the government of a big conspiracy behind renaming Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA) and changing its rules. This will leave 13 crore poor people across India without work, he said.

Chittibabu announced a nationwide ‘Save MGNREGA’ campaign led by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. As part of it, Congress will hold a peaceful protest fast in Tirupati on January 11 in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue.

He demanded that the scheme continue as before and vowed the fight will not stop until then.

PCC Vice-President Doddareddy Rambhupal Reddy said the Modi government, influenced by RSS ideas, ignores the poor. He accused the PM of favoring industrialists like Ambani and Adani, even changing farm and labor laws with full power. Protests have begun against decisions harming farmers, workers, and the poor. He called on people to join the fight against burdens imposed on them.

Siva Sankar and NSUI State General Secretary Mallikarjun said Andhra Pradesh alone will lose jobs for about 75 lakh people due to the new law. Nationally, 13 crore people rely on MGNREGA, but the Centre wants to push them out. The new rules limit it to select villages, create funding delays, and burden states with 40% costs, making proper implementation impossible.