TTD to release Arjitha Seva tickets for November 2024 tomorrow

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has outlined the schedule for the release of service tickets and various quotas for the upcoming November pilgrimage.

Starting tomorrow, August 19, at 10 AM, TTD will release Arjitha seva tickets related to the November quota online. Devotees are encouraged to participate in the online registration for an electronic dip of these service tickets, which will remain open until 10 AM on August 21. Those who secure these tickets and make payments between August 21 and 23, prior to noon, will be eligible for a lucky dip for additional tickets.

On August 22, TTD will release tickets for several important services held at Srivari Temple on November 9, including Kalyanotsavam, Oonjal Seva, Arjita Brahmotsavam, Sahasradipalankara Seva, and Pushpayagam Seva. These tickets will be available online at 10 AM, with virtual service tickets also released later that same day at 3 PM.

Additional key dates include the release of Anga Pradakshinam tokens on August 23 at 10 AM, followed by the Srivani Trust tickets at 11 AM. Furthermore, TTD will also release a quota of tokens specifically for senior citizens and disabled persons on August 23 at 3 PM.

Looking ahead, the TTD will announce the room quota for November in Tirumala and Tirupati on August 24 at 10 AM. Devotees can also expect the release of the Tirumala-Tirupati Srivari Seva Quota on August 27 at 11 AM, the Navanitha Seva Quota at noon, and the Parakamani Seva Quota at 1 PM.

Devotees are advised to stay tuned for updates and prepare for these upcoming releases as they make arrangements for their visit to the revered Tirumala Srivari Temple.