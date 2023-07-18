TTD to release Arjitha Seva tickets for October today

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has announced the release of Srivari Arjita Seva tickets for the month of October. This includes tickets for Suprabhatam, Tomala, Archana, and Ashtadalapapadamaradhana.



Devotees will have the opportunity to participate in an online lucky dip for these seva tickets until the 20th of this month. TTD advises devotees to book these tickets and tokens from the official website 'Tirupathibalaji.ap.govov.in'

Meanwhile, the temple continues to witness a significant influx of devotees, with over 71,000 visitors coming to seek the blessings of Lord Venkateswara Swamy. It is likely that it would take approximately six hours for completion of Sarvadarshans due to the high number of devotees.

The TTD announced that it would release the Arjitha Seva tickets quota for the services like Kalyanam, Unjal Seva, Sahasra Deepalankarana seva for the month of October on July 21 followed by release of Angaprasakshina token for the month of October on July 24.