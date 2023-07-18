Live
- Gopalpur Port achieves record cargo loading
- College toppers felicitated in Dhenkanal
- Girls oppose merger of their school with boys’ school
- Opening of all gates of Puri temple demanded
- Fake doctor arrested in Digapahandi
- Heavy rains to lash Telangana today
- TN BJP wants Stalin to take up Mekedatu dam issue during Oppn joint meet
- Posters on Nitish Surface in Bengaluru
- Senior Congress leader Oomen Chandi passes away
- INS Sahyadri and INS Kolkata arrive in Jakarta, Indonesia
TTD to release Arjitha Seva tickets for October today
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has announced the release of Srivari Arjita Seva tickets for the month of October. This includes tickets for Suprabhatam, Tomala, Archana, and Ashtadalapapadamaradhana.
Devotees will have the opportunity to participate in an online lucky dip for these seva tickets until the 20th of this month. TTD advises devotees to book these tickets and tokens from the official website 'Tirupathibalaji.ap.govov.in'
Meanwhile, the temple continues to witness a significant influx of devotees, with over 71,000 visitors coming to seek the blessings of Lord Venkateswara Swamy. It is likely that it would take approximately six hours for completion of Sarvadarshans due to the high number of devotees.
The TTD announced that it would release the Arjitha Seva tickets quota for the services like Kalyanam, Unjal Seva, Sahasra Deepalankarana seva for the month of October on July 21 followed by release of Angaprasakshina token for the month of October on July 24.