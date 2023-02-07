TTD to release Arjitha Seva tickets of February quota tomorrow through lucky dip

TTD gave good news to the devotees of Tirumala Sri venkateswara Swamy stating that the Arjitha Seva tickets will be released for the month of February from Wednesday. The tickets applicable for the period between 22nd to 28th of February will be allocated through lucky dip.



The TTD said that the Arjitha service lucky dip tickets related to these dates can be registered from 10 am on 8th of this month to 10 am on 10th. Later these tickets will be allotted to the devotees through lucky dip. Also, these tickets will be made available on 08th of this month at 12 noon.

Apart from these, Darshan quota tickets for virtual services such as Kalyanotsavam, Arjitha Brahmotsavam, Oonjalseva, Sahasra Dipalankarana etc. will be released online from 10 am on 9th of this month. TTD advises devotees to book Srivari Arjita Seva online through website https://ttdsevaonline.com.



The rush of devotees continues in Tirumala and it takes 8 hours to visit Srivari Sarva Sarvadarshan. Meanwhile, 71,496 devotees visited Tirumala Srivara on Monday and 26,908 devotees tonsured their heads.