TTD to release special darshan tickets for January month from tomorrow

TTD officials said that the special darshan tickets for January will be released on the 24th of this month. It said that 6,20,000 tickets will be issued at the rate of 20,000 per day. The tickets for the special darshan of Rs. 300 will be available online from December 24 at 9 am.



Meanwhile, the officials said that the Sarvadarshan tokens for January will be issued from December 25. According to the TTD, 5000 tickets will be issued offline and another 5000 online on daily basis. About 55 lakh tickets will be issued at the rate of 5000 per day.

On the other hand, the Tirumala accommodation quota will be released on the 27th of this month at 9 am. Devotees can avail of accommodation from January 11 to 14 at current Booking in Tirumala. Authorities have advised devotees to book darshan and accommodation in advance in online mode.