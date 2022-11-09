TTD to release Special Darshan tickets of Rs. 300 for December on Friday

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has announced that the Rs. 300 Special Darshan Tickets of December quota will be released on November 11. The TTD has said that the special entrance darshan tickets will be available for the entire month of December. The officials suggested that the devotees should book the tickets on the official website of TTD.

Meanwhile, devotees are visiting Tirumala on a large scale in the wake of the complete lifting of regulations in Tirumala after the post-Corona situation. Officials estimate that the number of devotees is likely to increase in the month of December.

It is reported that the number of devotees will increase in the background of the end of the year, when employees are likely to plan vacations.

Devotees who want to book special darshan tickets should first visit the official website of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam and register and click on the special darshan tickets. After that, just select your desired date and time and pay the amount.