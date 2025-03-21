TTD to release Srivari Arjitha Seva tickets for June 2025 today

Devotees of Srivari Arjitha Seva are advised that the online quota for various services, including Suprabhatham, Thomala, Archana, and Ashtadala Pada Padmaradhana, will be released today. The online registration for these electronic lucky dips opened on Tuesday.

Furthermore, tokens for Anga Pradakshinam will be issued at 10 am on the 22nd June, followed by the quota for the Srivani Trust Break Darshanam at 11 am. In a bid to support the elderly, chronically ill, and disabled, free special entry darshan tokens will become accessible online at 3 pm on the same day. Additionally, a quota of Rs. 300 tickets will be released at 10 am on the 24th.

For more information, devotees can visit the official website at https://ttdevasthanams.ap.gov.in.