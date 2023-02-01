TTD's Archaka training for effective functioning of temples

Tirupati: The TTD's Archaka training to the members of the weaker sections not only makes the temples vibrant in rural areas but also goes a long way in strengthening the downtrodden communities bondage with our age-old Hindu Sanatha Dharma, opined Gopal Rao from Srikakulam. Rao is among the 45 persons from SCs, STs and fishermen communities drawn from various districts undergoing the Archaka training being conducted by the TTD here."The two-week long residential course helped us get the required training in conducting the daily rituals in temples and also performing various ceremonies observed by the members of the community," he averred.

The TTD resumed this year the training for the members of the downtrodden communities which was stopped for more than two years due to Covid pandemic. The training for the first batch which commenced on January 18 will conclude on February 1. Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad (HDPP) coordinator Dr Hemanth Kumar said the intense day-long training programme begins with Nagara Sankirtanam early in the morning followed by Yogasanas, Dhyanam and Pranayamam for physical and mental fitness.

After breakfast, classes will be held on temple rituals including Pradhana Devatha Aradhana (presiding deity worship), Shodasa Upacharas, Ganapathi Puja, conducting of poojas for Sthri Devasthan (Goddess), Purusha Devathas (Gods) etc., by experts.

Required booklets on temple rituals and other ceremonies were provided to the trainees for ready reference while in the evening under the guidance of the experts the trainees memorise the mantras and slokas as it would help them gain perfection in conducting the temple rituals and also ceremonies, he said explaining the specially-made crash course aimed to churn out more and more priests from the downtrodden communities in rural areas for rejuvenation of Hinduism to avoid the vulnerable communities from falling prey to any conversion attempts. Another trainee Rajiv Gandhi from NTR district said the inspirational training besides ensuring effective functioning of the temples also helps create awareness on Sanatana dharma to scores of families belonging to weaker sections. It may be noted here that the TTD took up the training to equip more and more from SC, ST and BC communities to act as priests in temples in rural areas and also as community priests to keep the mooring of these vulnerable communities with Hinduism intact. So far 1,100 from various districts have completed Archaka training.