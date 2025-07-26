TUDA allocates Rs 5 cr for drainage upgrades in Srikalahasti

Srikalahasti: Towardsenhancing civic infrastructure and directly engaging with the public, the Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA) launched its community-centric initiative, ‘A Day with TUDA Chairman’, in Srikalahasti on Friday.

TUDA Chairman C Divakar Reddy, accompanied by Srikalahasti MLA Bojjala Sudhir Reddy and a team of municipal officials, toured key localities to review urban challenges and fast-track pending civic works.

A highlight of the outreach was the Chairman’s announcement of Rs 5 crore earmarked for the comprehensive development of the town’s drainage system. “Drainage and sanitation are among the most pressing concerns here. This fund will be the first step in addressing them on priority,” Divakar Reddy said, assuring residents that TUDA would remain actively involved in infrastructure and beautification projects across the constituency.

The inspection began at the AP Seeds Colony, where officials identified an underutilised park space for revitalisation. Plans were also floated to set up a new food court under the brand ‘Swarnamukhi Eats,’ aimed at boosting public convenience and local entrepreneurship.

In an unusual but symbolic gesture of on-ground commitment, the Chairman and the MLA navigated the town on motorcycles, covering several areas plagued by drainage blockages and water scarcity. The team also paid a visit to the Srikalahasti Area Hospital. Infrastructure gaps at the facility were noted, with proposals discussed to upgrade amenities and strengthen the hospital’s operational capacity.

MLA Sudhir Reddy, addressing the media during the tour, highlighted a blended approach to development. “We will combine TUDA resources and MLA development funds to ensure Srikalahasti gets a facelift from cleanliness to modern civic facilities,” he said. He also issued a stern warning on the use of plastic covers in the town, stating that penalties would be imposed for violations as part of the anti-plastic drive.

Residents, while appreciative of the initiative, urged the authorities to ensure follow-through on promises made during such visits. The outreach programme is expected to continue across other parts of the Tirupati district in the coming weeks, signalling a more grassroots-driven approach to urban governance. TUDA secretary Dr Sreekanth Babu, SE Krishna Reddy, CPO Devi Kumari, Horticulturist Malathi, Land Acquisition officer Sujana and others participated.