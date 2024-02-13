TUDA Chairman Chevireddy Mohit Reddy all praise for YS Jagan

The Chairman of TUDA (Tirupati Urban Development Authority) in the Chandragiri Constituency, Chevireddy Mohit Reddy, praised Chief Minister Jagan mohan Reddy for his revolutionary reforms in education standards in the state. He emphasized the importance of education in igniting the flame of knowledge and advised students to plan for a better future. He also highlighted the positive changes in government schools through the Nadu-Aday scheme.

To ensure education accessibility for every underprivileged person, schemes like Amma Odi, Vidya Deevena, and Vidya Kanuka have been introduced. MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy stated that various programs have been implemented to encourage students, inspired by CM Jagananna's vision.

During his visit to government schools in Tummalagunta, Vedantapuram, Tiruchanur, Mundlapudi, Padipet, Kothur, Vemuru, Brahmanapattu, Mangalam, Randhirapuram, and Tirumalanagar areas of Tirupati Rural, Chairman Chevireddy Mohit Reddy distributed notebooks, writing pads, and brain exercise puzzle sheets to 1,957 students. He was warmly welcomed by the schools and a special prayer was performed for Goddess Saraswati, the mother of education. Mohit Reddy shared his experiences with the students and encouraged them to perform well in their exams.

During the event, Chevireddy Mohit Reddy emphasized that education is a wealth that cannot be stolen and urged students to pursue it. He advised them to take advantage of modern technology and strive for personal growth. He highlighted the significance of education, citing the wisdom of many sages who have described an uneducated person as a strange beast.

The event was attended by MPP Yashoda, MPDO Ramesh Babu, Sarpanchs, MPTCs, and Principals of respective schools, among others.