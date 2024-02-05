Live
- Kochi to host 6th edition of Indian Boat and Marine Show
- Airtel Q3 net profit jumps 54% to Rs 2,442 crore
- Lalu's family misused the power: Deputy CM
- Nellore TDP president Abdul Aziz Babu flays Jagan over unemployment
- Kavya Krishna Reddy honours sportsperson Sheik Hussain in Kavali
- SC agrees to list curative pleas filed by Sisodia against denial of bail
- Maldives to attract 2 mn tourists in 2024
- YSRCP mocks Naidu saying he was speaking to empty chairs in a Anakapalli meeting
- Conclave to draw a roadmap for urbanisation held in Haryana
- Markets showing volatility at the highs
Just In
TUDA Chairman Chevireddy Mohit Reddy inaugurated development works in panabakam
TUDA Chairman and Chandragiri MLA Candidate Chevireddy Mohit Reddy recently inaugurated development works in Panabakam
TUDA Chairman and Chandragiri MLA Candidate Chevireddy Mohit Reddy recently inaugurated development works in Panabakam, Kal Road Palli, and M. Kongaravari Palli. He emphasized the importance of development for the convenience of the people.
In Panabakam Panchayat, a Rs. 25 lakh Secretariat Building and Mandal Primary School Building were constructed with the same amount. In addition, Kal Road Palli and M. Kongaravari Palli each received a Secretariat Building worth Rs. 25 lakhs and Rs. 40 lakhs respectively.
The availability of the Secretariat building brought a festive atmosphere to the area, as it made government offices more accessible to rural people. MPP Hemendra Kumar Reddy, ZPTC Yugandhar Reddy, sarpanchs, and leaders of respective panchayats also participated in the program.