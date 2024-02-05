TUDA Chairman Chevireddy Mohit Reddy inaugurated development works in panabakam

TUDA Chairman and Chandragiri MLA Candidate Chevireddy Mohit Reddy recently inaugurated development works in Panabakam, Kal Road Palli, and M. Kongaravari Palli. He emphasized the importance of development for the convenience of the people.

In Panabakam Panchayat, a Rs. 25 lakh Secretariat Building and Mandal Primary School Building were constructed with the same amount. In addition, Kal Road Palli and M. Kongaravari Palli each received a Secretariat Building worth Rs. 25 lakhs and Rs. 40 lakhs respectively.

The availability of the Secretariat building brought a festive atmosphere to the area, as it made government offices more accessible to rural people. MPP Hemendra Kumar Reddy, ZPTC Yugandhar Reddy, sarpanchs, and leaders of respective panchayats also participated in the program.