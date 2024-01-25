TUDA Chairman Chevireddy Mohit Reddy participates in Why AP need Jagan program

TUDA chairman Chevireddy Mohit Reddy proudly unfurled the party flag, symbolizing their dedication and commitment to CM Jagan's vision at an event held under the name why AP needs Jagan. In his speech during the meeting, Chevireddy Mohit Reddy highlighted CM Jagan's efforts in improving education through the development of government schools and announced that a hospital would be constructed in Daminedu with a budget of Rs. 50 lakhs, emphasizing CM Jagan's dedication to keeping the people healthy. He highlighted Asara scheme saying that it economically empower women, demonstrating CM Jagan's commitment to uplifting women in society and stated that the credit for increasing the pension from Rs. 1000 to Rs. 3,000 goes to CM Jagan, showcasing his commitment to improving the lives of the elderly in the community.

He said that the development work worth Rs. 40 lakh has been undertaken in Damainedu, including the construction of cement roads, a hospital, and a school, initiated by MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy. MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy was praised as a leader who personally contributes to the welfare of the people and for the distribution of essential items to the people during the difficult times of the COVID-19 pandemic was mentioned as a significant support provided by CM Jagan's government.

He urged the people to continue supporting CM Jagan and bless him in the 2024 elections, promising that if they follow the path set by him, he will be available to them like a caring child.

He said that the Significant funds of Rs. 4 crores have been allocated for a single day to address urgent developmental needs, demonstrating the government's commitment to continuous progress. It was also mentioned that 90 percent of the problems have been resolved so far.