TUDA chairman inspects temple tourism caravan

Tirupati: TUDA Chairman and TTD Ex-Officio member C Divakar Reddy inspected the state-of-the-art caravan at Indira Maidanam on Monday, launched by the AP Tourism Department to boost temple tourism. He congratulated Nellore resident Y Srinivas Reddy for making it possible.

This is the first caravan in the State, equipped with all facilities for devotees.

The Tourism Department will roll out these caravans across the State through public-private partnerships, enabling easy visits to holy sites.

The Chairman commended the initiative and highlighted Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's vision to develop temple tourism. “The government is creating tourism circuits at famous pilgrimage sites. A dedicated website will share details on holy places, accommodations, and circuits in simple language to promote tourism growth," he added.

Tourism Regional Officer Raman Prasad and TUDA Secretary Dr Sreekanth Babu were present.